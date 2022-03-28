GCN Coin Trading Down 33.5% This Week (GCN)

GCN Coin (GCN) traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 28th. During the last week, GCN Coin has traded 33.5% lower against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a market capitalization of $137,597.48 and $31.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get GCN Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $129.96 or 0.00273196 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012914 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001046 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001366 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

GCN Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GCN Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GCN Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GCN Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GCN Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.