Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Price Target Lowered to €120.00 at Morgan Stanley

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from €135.00 ($148.35) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on GECFF. Societe Generale raised shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Oddo Bhf lowered shares of Gecina from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Gecina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.67.

Shares of GECFF remained flat at $$116.75 during mid-day trading on Monday. Gecina has a 52-week low of $116.45 and a 52-week high of $163.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.50.

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors.

