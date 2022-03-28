Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Monday . 21,175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 884,797 shares.The stock last traded at $24.42 and had previously closed at $23.86.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.64. The firm has a market cap of $991.47 million, a PE ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.80.

Genco Shipping & Trading ( NYSE:GNK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.10. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 33.27% and a return on equity of 22.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is 62.76%.

In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 10,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $199,075.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.44, for a total value of $536,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 82,292 shares of company stock worth $1,696,480. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,362 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $646,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,522 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 13,145 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,865 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,521 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.75% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Ltd. is an international ship owning company, which engages in the transportation of iron ore, coal, grain, steel products and other drybulk cargoes. It operates through the ocean transportation of drybulk cargoes worldwide through the ownership and operation of drybulk carrier vessels segment.

