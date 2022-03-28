General Motors (GM) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for General Motors (NYSE: GM):

3/22/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $50.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/21/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wolfe Research from $67.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $53.00 to $44.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $80.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – General Motors had its price target lowered by analysts at Nomura from $66.00 to $56.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/9/2022 – General Motors had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Nomura Instinet. They now have a $56.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $66.00.

2/8/2022 – General Motors was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $75.00 to $83.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a $75.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $78.00.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $74.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/2/2022 – General Motors had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $96.00 to $100.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $43.65 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.22. General Motors has a 12-month low of $39.75 and a 12-month high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $63.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The auto manufacturer reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.20. General Motors had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $33.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 21,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.04, for a total transaction of $1,087,969.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Patricia F. Russo acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,980 shares of company stock valued at $2,014,149. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Swarthmore Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Swarthmore Group Inc. now owns 64,996 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 14,969 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 265,119 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $13,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,563 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 5,699 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 78,196 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 49,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 335,469 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $17,683,000 after purchasing an additional 20,347 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

