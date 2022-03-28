Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.65.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GNTX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In related news, VP Matthew Chiodo sold 14,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $453,305.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 58,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.36, for a total transaction of $1,789,327.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,154 shares of company stock worth $4,908,483 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. BOKF NA increased its holdings in Gentex by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 33,051 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $2,080,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gentex during the fourth quarter worth about $72,262,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. Gentex has a 12-month low of $27.41 and a 12-month high of $37.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.32.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.52 million. Gentex had a net margin of 20.84% and a return on equity of 18.74%. Gentex’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.21%.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

