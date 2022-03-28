Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,849,446 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.

The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.0395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Gerdau’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.

Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)

Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.

