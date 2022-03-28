Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Gerdau S.A. (NYSE:GGB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 301,210 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 10,849,446 shares.The stock last traded at $6.36 and had previously closed at $6.41.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on GGB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gerdau in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gerdau from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.05.
The company has a market cap of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 4.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gerdau by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 6,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 4.1% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 72,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Gerdau by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 3,613 shares during the last quarter.
Gerdau Company Profile (NYSE:GGB)
Gerdau SA engages in the production and commercialization of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Brazil Operation, North America Operation, South Africa Operation, and Special Steels Operation. The Brazil Operation segment includes rebar, bars, shapes, drawn products, billets, blooms, slabs; wire rod, structural shapes, and iron ore.
