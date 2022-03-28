Gifto (GTO) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.02 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded up 23.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. One Gifto coin can now be purchased for $0.0459 or 0.00000097 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Gifto has traded 39.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Gifto has a market cap of $35.34 million and $58.02 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gifto Coin Profile

Gifto (CRYPTO:GTO) is a coin. It was first traded on December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 770,236,879 coins. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @GIFTO_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gifto is /r/GIFTO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gifto’s official message board is medium.com/@GIFTO . Gifto’s official website is gifto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The GIFTO Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market. GIFTO Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system. Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform's ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform “

Gifto Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

