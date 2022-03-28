Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings Inc (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,432,547 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 13,830,493 shares.The stock last traded at $3.70 and had previously closed at $3.66.

DNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a report on Friday, January 14th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ginkgo Bioworks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. The company has a current ratio of 20.05, a quick ratio of 20.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ginkgo Bioworks by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ginkgo Bioworks in the third quarter valued at $116,000.

About Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA)

Ginkgo Bioworks platform is enabling biotechnology applications across diverse markets, from food and agriculture to industrial chemicals to pharmaceuticals. Ginkgo Bioworks, formerly known as Soaring Eagle Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK.

