Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Global X MSCI Norway ETF (NYSEARCA:NORW – Get Rating) dropped 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.24 and last traded at $32.58. Approximately 23,537 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 43,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.91.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $219,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 65.3% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 29,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 11,787 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $380,000. Solstein Capital LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 93.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 40,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 19,441 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Global X MSCI Norway ETF by 50.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 47,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares during the period.

