GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Major Shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L Purchases 10,000 Shares

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 10,000 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.50 per share, with a total value of $515,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Coliseum Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 21st, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 36,713 shares of GMS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.39 per share, with a total value of $1,996,820.07.

On Friday, March 18th, Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 25,336 shares of GMS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.96 per share, with a total value of $1,341,794.56.

NYSE GMS traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $50.10. 239,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 256,709. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.70. GMS Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.13 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 2.00.

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74. GMS had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 5.39%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that GMS Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GMS has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on GMS from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised GMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on GMS from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on GMS in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GMS currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,015,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,049 shares during the period. Coliseum Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 5,292,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,790,000 after acquiring an additional 328,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,316,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,481,000 after acquiring an additional 10,276 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,568,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,715,000 after acquiring an additional 338,959 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 812,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,841,000 after acquiring an additional 8,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.31% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

