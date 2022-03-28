Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $0.16

Goldcliff Resource Co. (CVE:GCN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 223600 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.
The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.11. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 354.94, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.79.
About Goldcliff Resource (CVE:GCN)
