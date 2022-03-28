Gordon Haskett Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $355.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.
HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.
Shares of HD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.79. 56,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,835. The company has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.
Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.
