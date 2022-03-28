Gordon Haskett Cuts Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Price Target to $355.00

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Gordon Haskett from $385.00 to $355.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 14.23% from the company’s previous close.

HD has been the topic of a number of other reports. OTR Global raised Home Depot from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $420.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.83.

Shares of HD traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $310.79. 56,265 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,953,835. The company has a market cap of $324.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.06. Home Depot has a fifty-two week low of $298.40 and a fifty-two week high of $420.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $340.07 and its 200 day moving average is $362.82.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.85 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 2,082.76% and a net margin of 10.87%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot will post 16.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 262,620 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $86,207,000 after acquiring an additional 7,310 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,417,943 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,122,117,000 after acquiring an additional 521,895 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 178,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $58,523,000 after acquiring an additional 40,707 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 87,665 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $28,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 8,176 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

