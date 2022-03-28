Gordon Haskett Lowers Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target to $255.00

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at Gordon Haskett from $285.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Gordon Haskett’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on LOW. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $260.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.43.

Shares of LOW traded down $6.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $212.92. The stock had a trading volume of 6,493,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,902,074. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $182.08 and a fifty-two week high of $263.31. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $231.94. The firm has a market cap of $140.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOWGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.77% and a negative return on equity of 551.52%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that allows the company to buyback $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,751,232,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,121.7% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,302,622 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $853,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,032,297 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,380,885 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $698,964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,293 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,093,210 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,033,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,342,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 353.8% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 753,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $194,836,000 after purchasing an additional 587,676 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

