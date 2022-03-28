Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Short Interest Down 41.3% in March

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a decrease of 41.3% from the February 28th total of 33,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 77,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,112,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,916,000 after buying an additional 862,704 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II during the third quarter valued at about $5,840,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Gores Technology Partners II in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,920,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. Finally, Diameter Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Gores Technology Partners II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,960,000. 59.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GTPB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $9.77. 14,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,644. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80. Gores Technology Partners II has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

