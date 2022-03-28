Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) Given Buy Rating at JMP Securities

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at JMP Securities in a note issued to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 32.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Granite Point Mortgage Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Granite Point Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

GPMT traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $11.34. 1,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 331,910. The company has a market cap of $610.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.39. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a 1-year low of $10.67 and a 1-year high of $15.92. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.36.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPMT. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,145,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Granite Point Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,833,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 275,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 118,701 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Granite Point Mortgage Trust by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 759,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 114,882 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.07% of the company’s stock.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

