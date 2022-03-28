Gravity Finance Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (GFI)

Gravity Finance (GFI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $1,460.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 5.8% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Gravity Finance Coin Profile

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gravity Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gravity Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

