Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC) Short Interest Down 47.5% in March

Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund LLC (OTCMKTS:GDLC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 47.5% from the February 28th total of 12,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of GDLC stock traded down 0.56 on Monday, hitting 21.99. 119,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,898. Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has a one year low of 17.07 and a one year high of 73.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is 20.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is 26.28.

