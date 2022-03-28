Great Diamond Partners LLC Sells 776 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Great Diamond Partners LLC lessened its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,156 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 303.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,248,282 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $36,097,274,000 after buying an additional 131,109,218 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 310.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 40,382,672 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,531,000 after purchasing an additional 30,532,187 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 298.2% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,672,423 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,146,939,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220,104 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 294.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,476,208 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $5,070,488,000 after purchasing an additional 18,277,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 289.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 20,608,893 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,269,338,000 after acquiring an additional 15,317,971 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total transaction of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 749,056 shares of company stock worth $206,684,142. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $276.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 6.65 and a quick ratio of 6.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $242.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.39. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $123.74 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The firm has a market cap of $692.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Summit Insights cut NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on NVIDIA from $389.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $337.77.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

