Greencore Group (OTCMKTS:GNCGY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.98

Greencore Group plc (OTCMKTS:GNCGY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $5.98 and last traded at $5.98, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.98.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greencore Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05.

Greencore Group Plc engages in the manufacture and supply of convenience foods. The company also involves in the Irish Ingredient trading businesses. Its products include sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, frozen Yorkshire puddings, cakes, and desserts.

