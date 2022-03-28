Grin (GRIN) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $2.65 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Grin has traded 7% higher against the dollar. Grin has a market cap of $16.29 million and $2.65 million worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000349 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,538.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,373.00 or 0.07095382 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.88 or 0.00273210 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.62 or 0.00792258 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00100602 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00012903 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00007505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.22 or 0.00456941 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $196.58 or 0.00413530 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official website is grin-tech.org . Grin’s official message board is www.grin-forum.org . Grin’s official Twitter account is @grinMW and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced. “

Grin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

