Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of BMBOY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.
Grupo Bimbo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Bimbo (BMBOY)
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
- 3 Best Cybersecurity Stocks: Cyber Threats Are on the Rise
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.