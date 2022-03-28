Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BMBOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of BMBOY opened at $11.42 on Monday. Grupo Bimbo has a twelve month low of $7.75 and a twelve month high of $13.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.86.

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. The company offers fresh and frozen sliced bread, buns and rolls, cookies, snack cakes, English muffins, bagels, pre-packaged foods, tortillas, salted snacks, confectionery products, pastries, and other products.

