Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) Sees Large Volume Increase

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 35,148 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,349,350 shares.The stock last traded at $11.28 and had previously closed at $11.52.

TV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from $2.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 292,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 85,130 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 711,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,667,000 after buying an additional 134,256 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. during the 4th quarter worth about $13,746,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,953,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,305,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 420.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,399,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,116,000 after buying an additional 1,130,628 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.30% of the company’s stock.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV)

Grupo Televisa SAB engages in the provision of media products and services. It operates through the following segments: Content, Sky, Cable, and Other Businesses. The Content segment includes advertising, network subscription revenue and licensing and syndication. The Sky segment includes direct-to-home satellite television system.

