Gryphon Capital Income Trust Announces Interim Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:GCI)

Gryphon Capital Income Trust (ASX:GCI – Get Rating) announced a interim dividend on Monday, March 28th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of 0.0077 per share on Thursday, April 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 29th.

Get Gryphon Capital Income Trust alerts:

About Gryphon Capital Income Trust (Get Rating)

Gannett Co, Inc is a subscription-led and digitally focused media and marketing solutions company committed to empowering communities to thrive. With an unmatched reach at the national and local level, Gannett touches the lives of millions with its Pulitzer-Prize winning content, consumer experiences and benefits, and advertiser products and services.

Receive News & Ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gryphon Capital Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.