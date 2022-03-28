Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decline of 40.4% from the February 28th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFED. Raymond James boosted their price target on Guaranty Federal Bancshares from $27.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,737,000. Chicago Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,703,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 18.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 268,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,463,000 after buying an additional 42,387 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 146.8% during the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 27,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 16,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $439,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GFED opened at $32.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $140.85 million, a PE ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.53. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a 52 week low of $19.04 and a 52 week high of $34.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 19.39%. The company had revenue of $11.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.00 million. Analysts predict that Guaranty Federal Bancshares will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.59%.

About Guaranty Federal Bancshares (Get Rating)

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans.

