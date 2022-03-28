Gulden (NLG) Hits Market Cap of $3.99 Million

Gulden (NLG) traded up 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Gulden has a market cap of $3.99 million and approximately $5,395.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Gulden has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.79 or 0.00273273 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.14 or 0.00012920 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001439 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0830 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000392 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001368 BTC.

Gulden Coin Profile

Gulden (CRYPTO:NLG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 562,424,811 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Buying and Selling Gulden

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

