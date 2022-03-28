Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust (OTCMKTS:GULTU – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,400 shares, a growth of 76.7% from the February 28th total of 93,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 625,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of GULTU traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.03. 502,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,966. Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.02.

Get Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.0022 per share. This is an increase from Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust’s previous dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a yield of 37.6%.

Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It holds a 5% gross overriding royalty interest in future production from the McMoRan Oil & Gas LLC inboard lower tertiary/cretaceous exploration prospects located in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore in South Louisiana.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Coast Ultra Deep Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.