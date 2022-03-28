Gulf Investment Fund (LON:GIF) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Gulf Investment Fund plc (LON:GIF – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.04 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.07 ($0.03). Approximately 25,519 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 27,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.08 ($0.03).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1.82.

Get Gulf Investment Fund alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 13th. This is an increase from Gulf Investment Fund’s previous dividend of $0.02.

Qatar Investment Fund plc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Epicure Managers Qatar Limited. The fund is co-managed by Qatar Insurance Company SAQ. It invests in public equity markets of Qatar. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Qatar Exchange Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Gulf Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gulf Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.