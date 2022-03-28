GXChain (GXC) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $7.55 Million

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, GXChain has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. GXChain has a market cap of $124.81 million and $7.55 million worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00003489 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000149 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000744 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000516 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000217 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXChain (GXC) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 99,899,992 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gongxinbao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is /r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for GXChain is gxs.gxb.io/en. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy. The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification. GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm. “

GXChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GXChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

