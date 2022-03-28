Hamster (HAM) Achieves Market Cap of $11.59 Million

Hamster (HAM) traded up 9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. During the last week, Hamster has traded up 1.1% against the dollar. One Hamster coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hamster has a market cap of $11.59 million and approximately $342,416.00 worth of Hamster was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.80 or 0.00048583 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,297.55 or 0.07026146 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,949.43 or 1.00036043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00048252 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Hamster

Buying and Selling Hamster

