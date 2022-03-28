Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY) Hits New 52-Week Low at $10.66

Hang Lung Group Limited (OTCMKTS:HNLGY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $10.66 and last traded at $10.66, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.66.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.45.
About Hang Lung Group (OTCMKTS:HNLGY)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hang Lung Group (HNLGY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for Hang Lung Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hang Lung Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.