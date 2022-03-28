Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €356.20 ($391.43) and last traded at €342.40 ($376.26). Approximately 26,363 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 88,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at €342.00 ($375.82).

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HLAG shares. Berenberg Bank set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($131.87) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley set a €234.00 ($257.14) price objective on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €300.00 ($329.67) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €167.20 ($183.74) price target on Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of €180.89 ($198.78).

Get Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $60.18 billion and a PE ratio of 6.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €272.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €238.30.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a liner shipping company worldwide. Its vessel and container fleets are used for the transportation of general and special cargo, various dangerous goods, and coffee, as well as reefer cargo covering pharmaceuticals. The company also offers bilateral EDI, a directly connected electronic data interchange; operates an e-commerce portal that provides real-time access to transport data, as well as services to manage customer's supply chain data and connect to their carriers through one interface, and mobile app that allows to manage shipping process; and provides e-mail, security information and verified gross mass services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.