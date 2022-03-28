Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HRGLY. Citigroup upgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank downgraded Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,480 ($19.48) to GBX 1,224 ($16.11) in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Bank of America raised Hargreaves Lansdown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,166.17.

HRGLY remained flat at $$28.65 during midday trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 383. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 12-month low of $27.58 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.2824 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd.

About Hargreaves Lansdown

Hargreaves Lansdown Plc engages in the provision of investment products and services, financial planning and advice. The company was founded by Peter Kendal Hargreaves and Stephen Philip Lansdown in July 1981 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

