HashNet BitEco Trading Down 32.5% Over Last 7 Days (HNB)

HashNet BitEco (HNB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, HashNet BitEco has traded down 32.5% against the dollar. One HashNet BitEco coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HashNet BitEco has a market cap of $5,961.29 and $3.00 worth of HashNet BitEco was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HashNet BitEco alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.95 or 0.00035759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.20 or 0.00110144 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

HashNet BitEco Coin Profile

HashNet BitEco (HNB) is a coin. HashNet BitEco’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,640,456 coins. HashNet BitEco’s official message board is medium.com/@hnb.eco . The Reddit community for HashNet BitEco is /r/HNB_ECO . HashNet BitEco’s official website is hnb.eco . HashNet BitEco’s official Twitter account is @HNB_ECO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNB is building a decentralized blockchain network where individuals and enterprises can exchange products and services with trust and security. The dual-token system of HNB and HGS, combined with the hybrid consensus algorithm of DPOS and Algorand provides the infrastructure for a stable and robust ecosystem. “

HashNet BitEco Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HashNet BitEco directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HashNet BitEco should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HashNet BitEco using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HashNet BitEco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HashNet BitEco and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.