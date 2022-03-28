Hathor Price Tops $0.65 on Major Exchanges (HTR)

Hathor (HTR) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. Hathor has a total market capitalization of $148.91 million and $4.82 million worth of Hathor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hathor has traded up 10.5% against the US dollar. One Hathor coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hathor alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002107 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,384.05 or 0.07125221 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,516.84 or 1.00048207 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00046569 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00054856 BTC.

Hathor Profile

Hathor’s total supply is 904,599,904 coins and its circulating supply is 228,654,904 coins. The Reddit community for Hathor is https://reddit.com/r/HathorNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Hathor is hathor.network . Hathor’s official Twitter account is @HathorNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Hathor (HTR) is the native unit of account of the Hathor Network, created as a utility token needed to access the decentralized payment, contracting and token issuance capabilities of its technologies. “

Buying and Selling Hathor

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hathor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hathor should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hathor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hathor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hathor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.