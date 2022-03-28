Head-To-Head Contrast: Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX) versus Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY)

Chimerix (NASDAQ:CMRX – Get Rating) and Unicycive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UNCY – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Chimerix and Unicycive Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chimerix -8,753.71% -84.90% -67.01% Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Chimerix and Unicycive Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chimerix 0 0 5 0 3.00 Unicycive Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Chimerix currently has a consensus price target of $18.60, indicating a potential upside of 289.94%. Unicycive Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $8.25, indicating a potential upside of 560.00%. Given Unicycive Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Unicycive Therapeutics is more favorable than Chimerix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

63.4% of Chimerix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 13.5% of Unicycive Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Chimerix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Chimerix and Unicycive Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chimerix $1.98 million 209.66 -$173.24 million ($2.08) -2.29 Unicycive Therapeutics N/A N/A -$2.26 million N/A N/A

Unicycive Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Chimerix.

Summary

Unicycive Therapeutics beats Chimerix on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Chimerix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chimerix, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes Brincidofovir for the treatment of adenovirus, cytomegalovirus, and smallpox. The company was founded by George R. Painter, III and Timothy Wollaeger in April 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

Unicycive Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unicycive Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in developing novel therapies for kidney diseases in the United States. It is developing Renazorb for treatment of hyperphosphatemia in patients with chronic kidney disease; and UNI 494, for treatment of acute kidney injury. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Los Altos, California.

