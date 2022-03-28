Head to Head Contrast: Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC) versus MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD)

Nutra Pharma (OTCMKTS:NPHC – Get Rating) and MariMed (OTCMKTS:MRMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of MariMed shares are held by institutional investors. 61.5% of Nutra Pharma shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Nutra Pharma and MariMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nutra Pharma -19,789.66% N/A -3,106.21% MariMed 6.04% 26.74% 6.84%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Nutra Pharma and MariMed’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nutra Pharma $50,000.00 162.58 -$770,000.00 N/A N/A MariMed $121.46 million 2.06 $7.22 million N/A N/A

MariMed has higher revenue and earnings than Nutra Pharma.

Volatility and Risk

Nutra Pharma has a beta of 2.73, indicating that its share price is 173% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MariMed has a beta of 3.43, indicating that its share price is 243% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Nutra Pharma and MariMed, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nutra Pharma 0 0 0 0 N/A MariMed 0 0 2 0 3.00

MariMed has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 201.61%. Given MariMed’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe MariMed is more favorable than Nutra Pharma.

Summary

MariMed beats Nutra Pharma on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Nutra Pharma (Get Rating)

Nutra Pharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, acquires, licenses, and commercializes pharmaceutical products and technologies, and homeopathic and ethical drugs for the management of pain, neurological disorders, cancer, and autoimmune and infectious diseases primarily in the United States. The company offers Nyloxin and Nyloxin Extra Strength products, which are used as an oral spray for treating back pain, neck pain, headaches, joint pain, migraines, and neuralgia, as well as a topical gel for treating joint pain, neck pain, arthritis pain, and pain associated with repetitive stress; Pet Pain-Away, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat pain in cats and dogs; Luxury Feet, an over-the-counter pain reliever to treat foot pain from high heels and stilettos; Nyloxin Military Strength for treating pain to the United States Military and Veteran's Administration; and Equine Pain-Away, a topical therapy for chronic pain for use in equine industry. It is also involved in developing RPI-78M to treat neurological diseases and autoimmune diseases, including multiple sclerosis, adrenomyeloneuropathy, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, rheumatoid arthritis, and myasthenia gravis; RPI-MN to treat viral diseases comprising human immunodeficiency virus/AIDS and herpes, as well as for general anti-viral applications; RPI-78 for pain and arthritis; and RPI-70 for pain. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Plantation, Florida.

About MariMed (Get Rating)

MariMed Inc. engages in cultivation, production, and dispensing of medicinal and recreational cannabis in the United States and internationally. The company offers cannabis genetics produce flowers and concentrates under the Nature's Heritage brand; cannabis-infused products in the form of chewable tablets and powder drink mixes under the brand Kalm Fusion; natural fruit chews under the Betty's Eddies brand; brownies, cookies, and other social sweets under the Bubby's Baked brand; and cannabidiol formulations under the Florance brand. It also licenses its brands and product formulations, as well as leases cannabis facilities. MariMed Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is based in Norwood, Massachusetts.

