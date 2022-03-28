Head-To-Head Review: AZEK (AZEK) vs. Its Peers

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) is one of 21 public companies in the “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare AZEK to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for AZEK and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AZEK 0 1 8 0 2.89 AZEK Competitors 115 661 783 39 2.47

AZEK currently has a consensus target price of $50.44, suggesting a potential upside of 102.67%. As a group, “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 31.33%. Given AZEK’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

98.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of AZEK shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.0% of shares of all “Plastics products, not elsewhere classified” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AZEK and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AZEK 8.13% 10.30% 6.85% AZEK Competitors 3.94% 3.39% 5.09%

Volatility & Risk

AZEK has a beta of 1.92, meaning that its share price is 92% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK’s peers have a beta of 2.16, meaning that their average share price is 116% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares AZEK and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AZEK $1.18 billion $93.15 million 38.89 AZEK Competitors $2.32 billion $139.30 million 18.39

AZEK’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than AZEK. AZEK is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AZEK beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

About AZEK (Get Rating)

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

