HealthEquity (HQY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 3/28/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/27/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.
- 3/24/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/23/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $70.00.
- 3/23/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $70.00.
- 3/19/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/10/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 3/1/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.
- 2/24/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 2/8/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HealthEquity continues to gain from its buyouts and tie-ups. HealthEquity’s better-than-expected earnings in the quarter buoys optimism. Robust contributions from two of the revenue sources drove the top line. Solid growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) also drove the top line. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, stiff competition in the Medical Services market is worrying. Other headwinds like data security threats persist. HealthEquity’s lower-than-expected revenues and the year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are concerning. Fall in Service revenues in the quarter is also disappointing. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The company lowering its fiscal 2022 outlook also raises apprehension. Over the past six months, HealthEquity has underperformed its sector.”
Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 850,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.
HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HealthEquity (HQY)
- The Bottom Is In For Paypal
- Workhorse Group Insider Buys Shares And Sends Stock Higher
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.