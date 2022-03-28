HealthEquity (HQY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

HealthEquity (NASDAQ: HQY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/28/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $62.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/27/2022 – HealthEquity was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $66.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $63.00 to $70.00.

3/23/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Barrington Research from $55.00 to $70.00.

3/19/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/1/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

2/24/2022 – HealthEquity had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $52.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/8/2022 – HealthEquity was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $58.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “HealthEquity continues to gain from its buyouts and tie-ups. HealthEquity’s better-than-expected earnings in the quarter buoys optimism. Robust contributions from two of the revenue sources drove the top line. Solid growth in Health Savings Accounts (HSAs) also drove the top line. A strong solvency position is an added plus. Yet, stiff competition in the Medical Services market is worrying. Other headwinds like data security threats persist. HealthEquity’s lower-than-expected revenues and the year-over-year fall in adjusted earnings per share in third-quarter fiscal 2022 are concerning. Fall in Service revenues in the quarter is also disappointing. Contraction of both margins does not bode well. The company lowering its fiscal 2022 outlook also raises apprehension. Over the past six months, HealthEquity has underperformed its sector.”

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY traded up $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.26. The stock had a trading volume of 850,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,627. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.20 and its 200 day moving average is $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 2.29. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.81 and a 52 week high of $84.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

Get HealthEquity Inc alerts:

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 2.0% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 9,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 59,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 5.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.