HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $73.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of HealthEquity from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $87.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th.

Get HealthEquity alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:HQY opened at $64.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.59. HealthEquity has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $84.78. The company has a quick ratio of 7.14, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -121.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.06.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.12. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 3.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HQY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of HealthEquity by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,394,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,807 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $26,508,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in HealthEquity by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,587,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,487,000 after buying an additional 589,509 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $22,079,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in HealthEquity by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,267,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,332,000 after buying an additional 422,484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.68% of the company’s stock.

HealthEquity Company Profile (Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.