Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given New €120.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €130.00 ($142.86) to €120.00 ($131.87) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEINY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Heineken from €95.00 ($104.40) to €97.00 ($106.59) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heineken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Heineken from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.00.

Get Heineken alerts:

OTCMKTS:HEINY traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $48.15. 34,200 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,781. Heineken has a 52-week low of $42.59 and a 52-week high of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $51.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.10.

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.