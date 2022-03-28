Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Sold by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp trimmed its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,590,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,695,551 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp owned approximately 4.37% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $20,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 13.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,004,569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,657,000 after purchasing an additional 366,054 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 931,624 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,615,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 45.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 805,125 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,123,000 after acquiring an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 727,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,155,000 after acquiring an additional 93,956 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 32.1% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 695,987 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 169,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on HLX. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

NYSE:HLX traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,838,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,535. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.76 million, a P/E ratio of -11.56 and a beta of 2.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.19 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.88 and a 52-week high of $6.70.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Profile (Get Rating)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

