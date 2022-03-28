Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX) Shares Down 5.4%

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) shares dropped 5.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.72 and last traded at $4.75. Approximately 33,324 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,805,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.02.

HLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $5.60 to $6.30 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group in a report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.18.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Helix Energy Solutions Group ( NYSE:HLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $168.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.69 million. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 9.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLX. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 186,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 23,039 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,075,774 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $75,116,000 after purchasing an additional 697,587 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 719,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 161,546 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 548,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 15,267 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 340,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,076 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group Company Profile (NYSE:HLX)

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc is an international offshore energy company. It focuses on subsea construction, maintenance and salvage services to the offshore natural gas and oil industry. The firm also provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention and robotics operations.

