Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Acquires $40,338.00 in Stock

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 8,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 3,586 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499.68.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.94 per share, with a total value of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.99 per share, with a total value of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc bought 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.98 per share, with a total value of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.70 per share, with a total value of $99,997.50.

NASDAQ:HMTV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.94. 59,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,285. The company has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.81 and a twelve month high of $14.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Hemisphere Media Group by 75.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,031 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,096,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,971,000 after buying an additional 27,589 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 372,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after buying an additional 37,519 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 163,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 89,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Hemisphere Media Group by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 25,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

