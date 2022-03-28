Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) Major Shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc Purchases 3,586 Shares

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV – Get Rating) major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 3,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.88 per share, for a total transaction of $17,499.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edenbrook Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 24th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 8,100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.98 per share, for a total transaction of $40,338.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 5,193 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.94 per share, for a total transaction of $30,846.42.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 991 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.99 per share, for a total transaction of $5,936.09.

On Monday, January 31st, Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 100 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600.00.

On Friday, January 28th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 400 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,392.00.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 14,925 shares of Hemisphere Media Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.70 per share, for a total transaction of $99,997.50.

NASDAQ HMTV traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,285. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.94 million, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18. Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HMTV. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Hemisphere Media Group by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Hemisphere Media Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Hemisphere Media Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc engages in the operation of networks and content production platform, which includes movie and telenovela channels. Its platforms include Cinelatino, WAPA, WAPA America, Pasiones, Centroamerica TV, and Television Dominicana. The company was founded on January 16, 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL.

