HempCoin Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (THC)

HempCoin (THC) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 28th. One HempCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0086 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, HempCoin has traded up 141.5% against the dollar. HempCoin has a total market cap of $2.29 million and approximately $1,168.00 worth of HempCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HempCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,992.38 or 1.00068755 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.29 or 0.00065248 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001295 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002833 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00023275 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001973 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001241 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

HempCoin Coin Profile

HempCoin (CRYPTO:THC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 9th, 2014. HempCoin’s total supply is 265,627,795 coins and its circulating supply is 265,492,645 coins. HempCoin’s official website is hempcoin.org . HempCoin’s official Twitter account is @TheHempCoin . HempCoin’s official message board is medium.com/the-center-branch . The Reddit community for HempCoin is /r/thehempcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Hempcoin is a Scrypt Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency for the hemp community. 7.14.2019 – THC's Migration to an asset chain of Komodo is LIVE. For ANY Support please join the Discord. “

HempCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HempCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HempCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HempCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HempCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HempCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.