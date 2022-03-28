Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Short Interest Update

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, a drop of 41.6% from the February 28th total of 4,810,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,350,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Separately, Compass Point cut Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.38.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HTGC traded up $0.35 on Monday, hitting $18.21. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,404,890. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.61 and a 200 day moving average of $17.17. Hercules Capital has a 52-week low of $15.81 and a 52-week high of $18.39. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $72.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 81,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 29,563 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $669,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Hercules Capital by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 233,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after acquiring an additional 19,499 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 26.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hercules Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.