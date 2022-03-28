Hercules Site Services Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 1.70 (LON:HERC)

Hercules Site Services Plc (LON:HERC – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Monday, March 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
HERC opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.62) on Monday. Hercules Site Services has a 12-month low of GBX 47 ($0.62) and a 12-month high of GBX 55 ($0.72).
Hercules Site Services Company Profile (Get Rating)
Read More
- Buying the Dip in Fortive Stock is a Strong Move
- Splunk Stock is Worth Exploring
- Why Gamestop Stock Won’t Stop Going Up
- General Mills Continues to Show Why It’s a Fortress Stock
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/21 – 3/25
Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Site Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Site Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.