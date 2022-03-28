HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 68,585 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 2,631,764 shares.The stock last traded at $39.29 and had previously closed at $38.61.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DINO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.82.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

