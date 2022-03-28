Hiblocks Price Up 8.2% Over Last 7 Days (HIBS)

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. Over the last week, Hiblocks has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Hiblocks coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hiblocks has a market capitalization of $24.71 million and $500,456.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002105 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00047010 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,385.72 or 0.07124844 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,441.82 or 0.99835788 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.19 or 0.00046698 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00054793 BTC.

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. Hiblocks’ official website is www.hiblocks.io

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hiblocks directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hiblocks should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hiblocks using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

