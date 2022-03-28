High Performance Blockchain Market Cap Reaches $2.70 Million (HPB)

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000078 BTC on major exchanges. High Performance Blockchain has a total market cap of $2.70 million and $495,232.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006097 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002586 BTC.

EverRise (RISE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.93 or 0.00054746 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 44.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $24.79 or 0.00061551 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000035 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

HPB is a coin. It was first traded on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

